A Victoria pharmacy offers influenza vaccines with no appointment. B.C. pharmacies are increasingly delivering COVID-19 booster shots as well as flu shots. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

A Victoria pharmacy offers influenza vaccines with no appointment. B.C. pharmacies are increasingly delivering COVID-19 booster shots as well as flu shots. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

2,542 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, testing at maximum

Hospital cases up to 298, 78 more than New Year’s Eve

B.C. public health teams reported another 2,542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant kept the province’s testing capacity at its maximum.

New cases have been running at more than 2,000 since Christmas, peaking at more than 4,000 on New Year’s Eve, but the true infection rate can be as high as three or four times that on a given day, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says. That’s especially likely as many people have mild upper respiratory symptoms from the new variant that is now dominant and either don’t or can’t get tested.

Hospital cases, last reported on New Year’s Eve, rose to 298 as of Jan. 4, up by 78 over the past four days. There are 86 patients in intensive care, up from 76 on Dec. 31. There have been four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the past four days.

RELATED: B.C. hospital admissions ‘creeping up’ with Omicron

RELATED: Businesses urged to brace for increased absenteeism

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Princeton residents could face a 70% tax increase in 2022, due to flood bills
Next story
Langley Township seeks groups to create neighbourhood banners

Just Posted

One Aldergrove reader was upset with the snow plowing in her neighbourhood. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Richter for ‘president’

A security camera recorded suspects breaking into the office at TMT Auto Finance in Langley and stealing keys on Sunday, Jan. 2. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Thieves steal 7 cars and key vault from Langley dealership

A post to the 30 Minute Hit Langley Facebook page said the facility was aiming to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 5, operating at 50 per cent capacity. (Undated Google Street View image)
Kick boxing gyms to reopen ahead of schedule in Langley, Cloverdale and White Rock

Langley’s most valuable house is 45,000 square feet and sits on the Fraser River. (Google Maps)
Priciest property in Langley valued at $21 million