FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, a police car drives near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as students return to class for the first time since a former student opened fire there with an assault weapon. Survivors and family members of the slain victims of the school shooting in Parkland had plans Wednesday, April 10, 2019, to sue the school district, the sheriff‚Äôs office, a deputy and a school monitor, claiming their negligence allowed the massacre to happen. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

26 victims of Parkland shooting sue school board, sheriff

They claim negligence allowed the massacre to happen

Survivors and family members of the slain victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, had plans Wednesday to sue the school district, the sheriff’s office, a deputy and a school monitor, claiming their negligence allowed the massacre to happen.

Lawyers for the victims planned to file the lawsuits in state court in South Florida on Wednesday morning, after a news conference.

Nikolas Cruz is accused of fatally shooting 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

The 22 lawsuits brought by 26 people name as defendants the School Board of Broward County; the Broward Sheriff’s Office; former deputy Scott Peterson, who was a school resource officer; Andrew Medina, who was a school security monitor; and Henderson Behavioral Health Clinic, a mental health facility where Cruz was treated.

Cathleen Brennan, a school district spokeswoman, said the district doesn’t comment on pending or ongoing litigation. The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cruz, 20, a former Stoneman Douglas student, remains jailed, charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder. He has offered to plead guilty if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table. Prosecutors have refused.

READ MORE: Year after Parkland school shooting massacre, 17 victims remembered

___

Kelli Kennedy And Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa moves to lift alcohol trade restrictions, urges provinces to do the same
Next story
China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Just Posted

Housing agencies scrambled to find homes for Langley trailer park residents

Some residents have housing, but others are still waiting.

VIDEO: Dinosaurs, bugs and jackelopes: 3D archery comes to Langley

Sport allows archers to target replica animals ranging from the real to unreal

LETTER: Aldergrove youth need affordable local Summer activities

Local pushes Township to offer youth activity passes not raise water park prices

PHOTOS: Aldergrove spring league soccer a success for youth

League kicked off Monday night with various age groups participating in preliminary soccer drills.

Avid supporters donate $500K to new ER

Laurie and Gerry Carlson, sons Ted and Brent, and daughters Cathy and Leanne, contribute to ER fund

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Forestry, recreation squeezed by B.C. caribou recovery strategy

Herds fade away, even in parks protected from development

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Massive pile of cars burns at Surrey auto yard

Firefighters say the blaze is being deemed suspicious

Four rabbits dead as ‘extremely infectious’ virus returns to Vancouver Island

Four feral rabbits die near Parksville from rabbit hemorrhagic disease that swept area last year

B.C. woman evicted from home on First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

Most Read