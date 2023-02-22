A 26-year-old has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a June 19, 2022 hit-and-run at the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street in Kitsilano. (Google Streetview)

26-year-old charged in fatal Kitsilano hit-and-run

Alexandre Romero-Arata accused of criminal negligence causing death for June 2022 incident

Police have laid charges against a young man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with his vehicle in Kitsilano and fleeing the area.

Alexandre Romero-Arata, 26, is charged with criminal negligence causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and public mischief.

He’s alleged to be behind the death of a 24-year-old, who was crossing West 4th Avenue at Arbutus Street with a friend on June 19, 2022. When the 24-year-old was struck, the driver failed to stop or offer assistance.

Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin says it took the collision investigation unit months of evidence gathering to recommend charges against Romero-Arata.

He’s set to remain in custody until his next court appearance.

