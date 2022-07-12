264th Interchange is worst intersection in Lower Mainland for crashes

The interchange has racked up hundreds of collisions every year

A dump truck crashed into a lane divider at the 264th Street interchange on Highway One in May of 2021. It was just one of several hundred collisions at the interchange over the last few years. (Camille Timmermans/Special to Black Press Media)

It won’t come as a surprise to anyone who drives through the interchange regularly, but the 264th Street highway interchange remains Langley’s most frequent site for crashes.

ICBC data shows that from 2017 to April 2022, there were 1,091 crashes that were described as taking place at 264th Street and the Trans-Canada Highway itself, plus another 621 that took place on the offramps and onramps, for a total of 1,712.

The intersection also saw the worst record in the Lower Mainland overall for 2021, with 217 crashes in that year alone.

It was also the worst location for crashes that resulted in injury or death, with 586 incidents since 2017. In 2021, 120 crashes caused injury or death.

The aging interchange has seen traffic increase significantly over the years, with drivers heading south to the Aldergrove border crossing or north to the Gloucester Industrial Estates.

The other worst locations were also highway interchanges or highway intersections.

At the 200th Street onramps and offramps, there were 787 crashes, plus 599 at the 200th Street and 88th Avenue turning lane nearby.

The 232nd Street interchange had 696 crashes.

The only other locations to top 500 crashes since 2017 were the intersection of Fraser Highway and the Langley Bypass on the west side of Langley, with 577 crashes, and the 200th Street intersection with the Langley Bypass, at 539 crashes.

Those five locations also had the highest totals for deaths or injuries.

READ ALSO: A bad rush hour – Crash on Hwy 1 near 264th slows traffic

READ ALSO: B.C. logged 87,000 intersection crashes in 2021. These were the riskiest areas

The ICBC data doesn’t include crashes in parking lots, or collisions involving parked vehicles.

The design of the 264th Street Interchange dates back to the 1960s, but there are plans by the province to upgrade it.

Right now, design work is being done on widening Highway One from 216th Street east to 264th. As part of that project, the 232nd Street Interchange and the Glover Road overpass are expected to be upgraded with new structures.

The timing of that work is not yet known, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The 264th Interchange is part of the next phase, which has not yet been funded. That plan also includes adding HOV lanes from 264th Street to Whatcom Road in Abbotsford.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergrovecollisionICBCTraffic