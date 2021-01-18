27-year-old taken to hospital after overnight targeted shooting in Langley

A 27-year-old Langley man was taken to hospital with what RCMP are calling critical injuries after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in an overnight shooting in Langley City.

RCMP were called to the 5600 block of 201A Street just after midnight on Monday where they found the victim in an underground parking lot, according to Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.

@LangleyRCMP are on scene of an overnight shooting in #LangleyBC in the 5600 block of 201A Street, where they found a 27-year-old Langley man in a parking garage with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to hospital. Police believe the incident to be targeted. @LangleyTimes pic.twitter.com/ZzDrZjnbGb — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) January 18, 2021

“The victim is known to police and this shooting is believed to be targeted,” she said.

“It is too early to definitively say this incident is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

