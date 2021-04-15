$3.5 million worth of suspected cocaine bound for Canada seized in Pacific Highway District

CBSA seized 64 bricks of suspected cocaine at a border crossing in the Pacific Highway District. (CBSA photo)

The Canada Border Services Agency intercepted $3.5 million worth of suspected cocaine at a crossing in the Pacific Highway District.

CBSA has not said which port of entry the seizure was made, “due to security reasons,” but the district includes the Boundary Bay, Douglas, Pacific Highway, Aldergrove and Abbotsford-Huntingdon crossings.

In a news release issued Thursday (April 15) morning, CBSA said its officers seized the 64 bricks, or 71.5 kg, of suspected cocaine on March 18.

“A commercial driver entered Canada in a tractor-trailer carrying personal care products,” the release said. “During the secondary examination, border services officers used a wide range of detection tools and technology to inspect the goods, and noticed anomalies.”

Border services officers unloaded the trailer and found individually wrapped brick-shaped objects, which tested positive for cocaine.

“The discovery of 64 bricks of suspected cocaine is the direct result of diligent work by our border services officers. They kept Canadians safe by preventing these drugs from entering our communities,” said director of the Pacific Highway District, Yvette Lebrun.