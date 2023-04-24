3 competing countries announced for Vancouver’s 2023 Celebration of Light

Fireworks set to return to English Bay on July 22, 26 and 29

Fireworks explode behind the downtown Vancouver skyline as a pyrotechnic team from Croatia closes out the final night of the Honda Celebration of Light, in Vancouver, on Saturday August 3, 2019. The three competing countries for 2023 were announced on April 24, and include Australia, Mexico and the Philippines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pyrotechnic teams from Australia, Mexico and the Philippines will take to the stage this summer to compete in Vancouver’s annual offshore fireworks competition.

The Honda Celebration of Light is set return to English Bay on July 22, 26 and 29 with promises of world-renowned displays.

Australia’s team will perform first. Howard & Sons Pyrotechnics have been making splashes since 1932 when they set off a fireworks display for the opening of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. They’re also no stranger to Vancouver. In 2016, Howard & Sons won silver in the Celebration of Light.

Mexico’s team, Grupo AVACON, will light up the skies next. They’re a well-known presence in their home country where they say they perform almost every day of the year for hotels and companies.

Closing the three-day festival will be Blue Peacock Fireworks for the Philippines. They’re best known for setting off the 100th Philippines Independence Celebration and being the first ever team to perform a pyro-musical show using the tallest Ferris wheel in the country.

The fireworks will begin each night at 10 p.m., but if people show up early they’re likely to also see the Red Bull Air Show, which will kick off each performance.

Organizers say up to 400,000 people are expected to attend. Limited tickets for three viewing locations are available for people who don’t want to have to fight for a spot.

The winning team will be announced on Aug. 2.

