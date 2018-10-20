3 in serious condition after altercation on Granville strip: police

Patrol officers came upon the fight just after 3 a.m. on Granville Street near Helmcken Street

Three people are in serious condition with stab wounds after an early-morning altercation along Vancouver’s Granville strip, according to police.

The incident involved two groups of men and women in their 20s and early 30s.

Patrol officers came upon the fight just after 3 a.m. on Granville Street near Helmcken Street, police said in a statement Saturday.

When officers broke up the fight they discovered three people had been stabbed. A fourth person was also transported to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Police say several arrests have been made and that the investigation remains ongoing.

“Our investigators are working diligently to piece the evidence together and are hopeful that criminal charges will soon be laid,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including video, to call police or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.