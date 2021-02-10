3 more COVID events bring total to 19 Langley schools on exposure list

With the addition of these three schools there are now 19 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID exposure list, including one independent school. (Langley Advance Times file)

More COVID-19 exposure events have been reported at three schools, bringing the total number of Langley schools on the exposure list to 19.

On Tuesday evening the Langley School District sent letters to families of Alex Hope Elementary, Brookswood Secondary, and H.D. Stafford Middle schools informing them an individual within each school community had tested positive or coronavirus.

“If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information,” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

A COVID-positive individual was at Alex Hope on Feb. 5; there were also reports at Brookswood Secondary on Feb. 5; and at H.D. Stafford on Feb. 4 and 5, according to Fraser Health.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” they said.

Parents are advised to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

With the addition of these three schools, as of Wednesday, there are now 19 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID exposure list.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

