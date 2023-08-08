Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

3 people rescued from balconies in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire

Multiple pets rescued, says Port Moody Fire Rescue

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious.

Port Moody Fire Rescue was called to the Heritage Mountain townhouse complex just before 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7), a release from Port Moody Police said.

Firefighters tackled the blaze quickly, rescuing three people from balconies when they arrived on scene. Three people were injured and transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Port Moody Fire Rescue said multiple pets were rescued, and an off-duty Surrey firefighter also helped.

Const. Sam Zacharias said detectives were investigating the fire as “initial information suggests this fire may be suspicious in nature.”

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Motorist injured in crash on Glover Road early Saturday morning in Langley
Next story
B.C.’s low-income renters thought they’d get free AC units, but face hurdles

Just Posted

An oak tree split in two and fell on a family’s new home in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Special to The News)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Florida is (financially) unsustainable

Rotary Clubs of Langley will be selling tickets in person next weekend, Aug. 12 and 13. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley rotary clubs launch 4th annual 50/50 raffle

Douglas Park Community Elementary’s inclusive crosswalk standee, Bobbie, has been painted to represent the LGBTQ+ and the different cultural backgrounds in Langley’s diverse community, says school principal. (Langley School District)
IN OUR VIEW: Inclusivity is the key

B.C. Day wound down in Fort Langley with the annual Brigade Days re-creation of fur traders paddling to the historic fort on Monday, Aug. 7. Murrayville resident Jonathan Wilkins at the back, standing, was chef de Voyageur of one vessel. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Trains and canoes and ducklings for B.C. Day