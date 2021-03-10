3 schools record COVID-19 exposures, employee at Langley store tests positive

Currently there are no public exposure notices issued for Langley

The local district has announced COVID-19 exposure alerts for three schools, while Loblaws reported a team member has tested positive for the virus at a Langley grocer.

On Tuesday, Langley School District sent a letter to families of Richard Bulpitt Elementary, Yorkson Creek Middle, and Douglas Park Community Elementary school that an individual within each school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said in a statement.

“Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

A COVID-positive individual was at Richard Bulpitt Elementary from Feb. 24-26, and March 1-4; at Yorkson Creek Middle on Feb. 22, 23, 26, and from March 1-4; and at Douglas Park Community Elementary from March 1-3, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday there are eight schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list, including one independent school.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Loblaws announced a team member at a Langley store has tested positive for coronavirus.

The parent company said an employee at Hakam’s Your Independent Grocery, located at 20678 Willoughby Centre Dr., tested positive for COVID-19.

The last day the individual was at the business was on Feb. 25, the company said.

The location is not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure.

