Langley School District and Loblaws announces latest COVID-19 exposures.

Langley School District and Loblaws announces latest COVID-19 exposures.

3 schools record COVID-19 exposures, employee at Langley store tests positive

Currently there are no public exposure notices issued for Langley

The local district has announced COVID-19 exposure alerts for three schools, while Loblaws reported a team member has tested positive for the virus at a Langley grocer.

On Tuesday, Langley School District sent a letter to families of Richard Bulpitt Elementary, Yorkson Creek Middle, and Douglas Park Community Elementary school that an individual within each school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said in a statement.

“Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

A COVID-positive individual was at Richard Bulpitt Elementary from Feb. 24-26, and March 1-4; at Yorkson Creek Middle on Feb. 22, 23, 26, and from March 1-4; and at Douglas Park Community Elementary from March 1-3, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

READ MORE: LETTER: Langley student letters giving COVID advice charm reader

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday there are eight schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list, including one independent school.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Loblaws announced a team member at a Langley store has tested positive for coronavirus.

The parent company said an employee at Hakam’s Your Independent Grocery, located at 20678 Willoughby Centre Dr., tested positive for COVID-19.

The last day the individual was at the business was on Feb. 25, the company said.

The location is not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School DistrictLoblaw

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Just Posted

Langley School District and Loblaws announces latest COVID-19 exposures.
3 schools record COVID-19 exposures, employee at Langley store tests positive

Currently there are no public exposure notices issued for Langley

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

Students at Aldergrove Community Secondary School are offering to build buyers a homemade shed. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove Secondary students want to build you a garden shed

Carpentry apprentices are taking orders for gable-style sheds, which will be ready in early June

A young Steve Nash in his high school days. (photo courtesy of BC Boys Basketball Association)
See young basketball stars in some of their greatest games

Langley Events Centre is streaming classic match-ups

Township of Langley firefighters responded to a barn fire at 23326 50th Ave. around 3:54 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Langley Advance Times file)
40 firefighters called to battle Langley barn blaze early Wednesday

One crew member sustained minor injuries and crews had to shuttle water to the rural site

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron
Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

Most Read