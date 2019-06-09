View of Osoyoos Lake looking north from Oroville, WA. Photo courtesy Neil Bousquet/Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society)

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a boating accident on Osoyoos Lake Saturday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said five ambulances arrived on scene at approximately 7:15 p.m.

“Two patients were transported by ambulance in critical and one patient in stable condition were taken to hospital by ambulance,” said BCEHS communications officer Vincent Chou.

READ MORE: Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

The incident happened near the beach access of Magnolia Place and Oleander Drive.

There is no further information on how the incident happened at this time.

Osoyoos RCMP have yet to return a call for comment.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Just Posted

PHOTOS: $72,200 awarded among 39 Aldergrove high school grads

This year’s luncheon offered role model students fiscal help for college

VIDEO: fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Giants head coach Michael Dyck will lead U18 Team Canada

Team will look to defend their 2018 Gold Medal in the Czech Republic in August

Trinity Western cancels appearance by anti-SOGI activist

It ‘was not an official TWU sponsored event’ university said

British car club shining up classics for Chilliwack show

Fraser Valley British Car Club event benefits Chilliwack Hospital Foundation

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wears thin

Forests, killer whales stubbornly defy predictions they are dying out

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

Burnaby RCMP probe third fatal collision in two days

Two of the crashes involved pedestrians, including one that is being treated as a hit-and-run

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Most Read