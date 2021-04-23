3 young girls followed while walking home from school, Surrey police say

RCMP say suspect took off after girls went into nearby store for help

Police are looking for a suspect after they say three young girls were followed home from school on Wednesday in Surrey’s Guildford area.

Surrey RCMP say the girls were walking home from their elementaty school at about 4 p.m. when a man started following them. The girls walked from the school to Surrey’s Holly Park on 148th Street.

When the man continued to follow them, they went into a nearby grocery store for help. The suspect left the area when the girls went into the store.

Police say the suspect is described as Middle Eastern, in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 5’10”, with black messy hair, a moustache and dark stubble. He was wearing blue jeans, black hoody and red shoes. He was also seen carrying a blue portable speaker.

“In this case these girls did the right thing,” says Cst Sarbjit Sangha, Surrey RCMP Media Relations. “If you suspect you are being followed go to a safe place, or approach other people in the area, and call police for help.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



