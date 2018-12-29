30-car pileup, keeps emergency crews busy as Alberta hit with heavy snow

This semi jackknifed, causing 30 vehicles to collide and hit the ditch Dec. 29 near Spruce Grove, which is 11 km northwest of Edmonton. Stony Plain RCMP responded to the collision. Photo by Donnie Cass

Only one person was injured and taken to hospital with minor injuries after a 30-vehicle pile-up near Spruce Grove, which is 11 km northwest of Edmonton.

“That’s very lucky given the road conditions,” said RCMP Sgt. Shawn French in a phone interview Saturday evening.

Reports indicate the pile-up may have happened after a semi jackknifed, which resulted in dozens of vehicles colliding.

EB Hwy16 east of Century Rd, near Spruce Grove – Jackknifed Semi – Expect major delays heading EB. (1:21pm) #ABRoads pic.twitter.com/A20lcANEyy — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 29, 2018

Sgt. French said RCMP haven’t determined what caused the semi to jackknife but added that the heavy snowfall and poor road conditions likely started the pile-up.

“We would like to remind Albertans that it’s winter driving conditions and they should slow down and take it easy on the roads,” he said.

According to S/Sgt. Rodney Koscielny, Risk Manager, Northern Alberta, Western Alberta, and Central Alberta are getting heavy snowfall Saturday creating extremely poor road conditions and travel isn’t recommended.

Update: EB Hwy16 east of Century Rd, near Spruce Grove is now open after earlier multiple MVC. Jackknifed Semi has been cleared as well. (3:36pm) #ABRoads #yegtraffic https://t.co/PiuSDNYmal — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 29, 2018



