30-year-olds can get vaccinated at two drop-in clinics today in Fraser Health region

Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, stands outside the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The rec centre has been set up as a mass vaccination site by Fraser Health. Thirty-year-olds from “high-transmission neighbourhoods were eligible to get a shot at two clinics in Fraser Health April 27, one of them at the rec centre and the other in Coquitlam. (Submitted)

Thirty-year olds can now get a COVID vaccine.

Fraser Health launched a few last-minute vaccine drop-in clinics for April 27.

In a press release, Fraser Health said they opened three drop-in clinics, one in Cloverdale, one in Whalley, and one in Coquitlam.

People 30 years of age and older who live in “high-transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region” can now get the AstraZeneca shot at the Cloverdale Rec. Centre and the Poirier Forum in Coquitlam. Both are open from 12:30 p.m– 7:00 p.m.

Those high-transmission neighbourhoods are: East Newton, Fleetwood, North Delta, North Surrey, Panorama, Port Coquitlam, South Langley Township, West Abbotsford, West Newton, and Whalley.

People who live in one of those neighbourhoods, but are 40 years of age and older can visit a drop in clinic today in Whalley from 12:30 p.m – 7:00 p.m.

If anyone is unsure if they live in an eligible area, they can enter their postal code online to see if their neighbourhood is included.

The drop-in clinics are located at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 Street), Poirier Forum in Coquitlam (618 Poirier Street), and Surrey North (10025 King George Boulevard).



