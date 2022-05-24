Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were in Vancouver Tuesday (May 24) to announce the 2025 Invictus Games will be held in the city. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were in Vancouver Tuesday (May 24) to announce the 2025 Invictus Games will be held in the city. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

$30M pledged for Vancouver to host winter hybrid Invictus Games in 2025

Province, federal government each contributing $15 million to event

British Columbia and Ottawa are each committing $15 million in support of the 2025 Invictus Games to be held in Vancouver and Whistler.

The Games involves 550 athletes from 22 nations and Canada won the bid to host the 2025 event in B.C. back in April.

“As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025,” Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, said at the time.

“The Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports. With deep respect, I’m also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous communities.”

The Vancouver-Whistler event will also incorporate winter adaptive sports for the firs time, including: Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Skeleton, and Wheelchair Curling.

More to come.

British ColumbiaJohn HorganJustin TrudeauSportsVancouverVeterans

Previous story
Surrey woman faces 9 charges for head-on crash in Abbotsford a year ago
Next story
Police incident closes commercial flights at Victoria International Airport

Just Posted

Last year’s free giveaway of tree seedlings by Langley-Aldergrove Conservative MP Tako van Popta and Langley Environmental Partners Society saw all 500 plants gone in 15 minutes. (file)
On Sunday, June 4, the annual free tree seedlings giveaway will return to Langley

Aldergrove’s Mike McVay with a 1919 Ford TT at the 25th anniversary of Model A Sunday car show at BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley in 2013. On Sunday, June 5, the event will return, for the first time since the pandemic hit. (Langley Advance Times file)
Model A Sunday returns to Fort Langley

Bruce Thomson spotted this “hungry and quite friendly” Western Tanager flitting around in Brookswood last week – the first time he’s seen one in the 20 years of living there. “Exchanged pleasantries and took his portrait while he dined on suet and meal worms…” Thomson shared. EDITOR'S NOTE: BC SPCA has asked people to remove birdfeeders right now due to the potential spread of the avian flu. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Bird lover shares photo of unexpected visitor

MLA Megan Dykeman announced funding of more than $100,000 for Langley’s live music sector. (Langley Advance Times files)
Five Langley music groups share chunk of provincial funding