349-unit townhouse project proposed for Willoughby’s Crush Crescent

If approved, a townhouse development will be built in the red area, along 72nd Avenue and Crush Crescent on the Willoughby Slope. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A 349-unit townhouse development is planned for Willoughby Slope north-east of 72nd Avenue and Crush Crescent.

The project by Isle of Mann Property group received its first approvals from Langley Township on Monday, May 1, getting first and second reading approvals.

If it is given final approvals, after a public hearing and further votes, the project will build on the slope on the north side of 72nd Avenue, wrapping around the curve where Crush Crescent begins. It is on the edge of the boundary between Willoughby and the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The McGillivray Heritage House, built in 1933, will be preserved on site and will continue to be occupied after the project is finished. A heritage revitalization agreement for the house is part of the development.

Coun. Kim Richter was the lone voice of opposition to the project, saying she was concerned about drainage, and about the number of trees that are to cut down for the development.

“I don’t think it’s the right location for it,” she said.

If approved, there will be greenways around the edges of the development and small pocket parks inside its boundaries. A buffer zone to the ALR interface is planned for the north side of the project.

Also coming to the Township if the project is approved will be $9 million in community amenity contributions (CACs). There are to be $14,400 of CACs per unit, for a total of just over $5 million, plust an additional $3.97 million in additional contributions based on various proposed land use amendments by the developer.

CACs are used by the Township for amenities like parks, rec centres, and pools.

The first two readings of the rezonings bylaws passed 8-1, with Richter opposed.

developmentLangley Townshipmunicipal politics