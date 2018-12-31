$39.5 million-winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Lower Mainland

The winner of the Friday, Dec. 28 draw has 52 weeks to claim their prize

Someone will be starting the new year a whole lot richer after winning last week’s Lotto Max jackpot.

A ticket sold for in South Delta was the only one in Canada to match all seven numbers in the Friday, Dec. 28 draw, meaning whoever bought it is now $39.5 million richer.

The winner has 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prize. BCLC said in a press release that it will announce the specific retail location that sold the winning ticket after the winner has come forward.

Friday night’s winning numbers are 05, 13, 14, 16, 17, 29, and 49, with bonus number 18.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max prize are one in 28,633,528 per play.

The largest prizes ever won in B.C. were three $50 million Lotto Max jackpots in October 2010, March 2014 and in April 2016.



