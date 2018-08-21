(Natural Resources Canada)

4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

The small earthquake happened early Tuesday morning

A small earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Tuesday morning.

The 4.6 magnitude quake was first detected by Earthquakes Canada just after 6 a.m. and believed to be 4.0 quake, but was later upgraded.

It occurred roughly 183 kilometres west of Port Hardy, at a depth of around 10 km.

There are no reports of damage and there is no tsunami expected either.

Earlier this year a series of small earthquakes struck southern Vancouver Island, but experts say those were not an indication that the ‘Big One’ could happen any time soon.

READ MORE: Series of earthquakes in B.C. no cause for concern

