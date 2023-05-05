Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

4 homemade weapons found in Abbotsford prison after 4 inmates stabbed

Incident on April 29 resulted in lockdown and search of Matsqui Institution

Four sharp-edged homemade weapons were among items found in Matsqui Institution after four inmates were stabbed on April 29, according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A CSC press release issued Friday afternoon (May 5) said that, in addition to the weapons, a search of the prison turned up drug paraphernalia and other “contraband and unauthorized items.”

The prison was placed under lockdown after the stabbings resulted in four inmates being taken to hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

RELATED: Police investigate after 4 inmates stabbed at Abbotsford prison

CSC said the lockdown was needed so that staff could conduct a search “to ensure the safety and security of the prison, its staff and inmates.”

CSC said Friday that the lockdown has now ended, and Matsqui Institution has resumed normal operations, including visits.

Police are continuing to investigate the assaults.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimePoliceprison

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley’s RCMP history begins with two-and-a-half officers
Next story
‘An important milestone’: Henry, Dix reflect on end of COVID as a global emergency

Just Posted

A red Honda motorcycle was impounded by the RCMP after it was allegedly caught driving at 244 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in rural Langley in April. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Speeder caught doing 244 km/h in Langley loses bike to cops

Richard Smith is a co-owner of Black Pudding Imports based in Langley. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
British store in Langley celebrating King Charles Coronation

Langley’s Solon Bucholtz with members of the New Zealand women’s rugby team. A signed jersey given to him by the team was one of dozens of items taken by thieves and still missing after a year. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Thieves take collection decades in the making

Langley RCMP were at RE Mountain Secondary and Peter Ewart Middle School Friday, May 5, 2023. The schools were temporarily on lockdown. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Lockdown at Langley schools sparked by online threats of “slaughter”