40 firefighters called to battle Langley barn blaze early Wednesday

One crew member sustained minor injuries and crews had to shuttle water to the rural site

About 40 firefighters responded to an early morning barn fire at a rural property in the Township of Langley, where one member sustained a minor injury.

Crews responded to the scene at 23326 50th Ave. around 3:54 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10 to find a 3,200 square foot barn with flames showing through the roof, according to Dale Steeple, assistant fire chief in the Township.

“Crews started with an offence attack but then switched to defensive,” he said. “This was a rural property with no hydrants, therefore a tanker shuttle was started.”

Steeple praised his crew who responded to the call, noting they “did a great job to knock down the fire.”

One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is not known.

