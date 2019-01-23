(Black Press Media files)

47 men arrested in sting aimed at men allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Vancouver police say seven men have been charged

Vancouver police say they’ve arrested 47 men who were allegedly willing to pay for sexual services from teenage girls.

Seven of those people have been charged and police say they include a school teacher and a firefighter.

Deputy Chief Const. Laurence Rankin says they were arrested as part of a two-month operation that targeted people who were allegedly seeking sex with girls between the ages of 15 and 17.

Rankin says those charged face an allegation of attempting to obtain the sexual services of a person under the age of 18 years.

He says police will continue to focus on those who prey on and exploit young people.

Rankin says detectives posted decoy ads on websites that listed escorts and on social media platforms for sexual services.

Arrests were then made when the men showed up at a hotel as arranged through a text message.

READ MORE: B.C. man sentenced to 34 months in jail after video recording sex with 14-year-old

The Canadian Press

