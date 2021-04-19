5 new COVID letters issued to 4 Langley schools, 17 now on exposure list

The Langley School District has issued five new COVID-19 notifications letters for four different schools. (Langley Schools)

The Langley School District issued five different letters on Sunday informing local families that a COVID-19 case has been recorded at their child’s school, bringing the total number of school on Fraser Health’s exposure list to 17.

The latest round of exposure notices included D.W. Poppy Secondary, Alice Brown Elementary, Dorothy Peacock Elementary, and two separate letters for R.E. Mountain Secondary.

“Our school and district will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community,” the district said in a statement.

Fraser Health reports a COVID-positive individual was at D.W. Poppy on April 12, at Alice Brown on April 13, 14 and 15, at Dorothy Peacock on April 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16, at R.E. Mountain on April 9 and 13.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said.

“A Public Health risk assessment is underway and you may receive further instructions.”

Case and contact management for an individual case is usually completed within 48 hours of Public Health receiving notice of a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Fraser Health.

Unless directed otherwise, parents are asking to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Monday there were 17 Langley schools listed on the school exposure list, three of which are independent schools.

The latest independent schools to record exposures were Langley Christian and Khalsa School. Langley Christian recorded exposures on April 7, 8, 9, 12, and 13, while Khalsa School recorded exposures on April 8 and 9.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

