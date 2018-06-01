5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Now that the U.S. tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and European Union steel and aluminum is in full effect, economists say its only a matter of time until consumers start to see the impact.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the tariffs Wednesday.

From pop cans, to the steel used for development and construction projects, the trickling in of increased costs will be seen through inflation.

Meanwhile, Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports in response tothe American decision to make good on its threat of similar tariffs against Canadian-made steel and aluminum.

The tariffs, which apply to a long list of U.S. products that includes everything from flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens, will go into effect July 1, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference Thursday.

“This is $16.6 billion of retaliation,” Freeland said.

Here are some of the items on that list:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

Just Posted

Langley curlers scoop up provincial accolades

Curl BC will present awards to a series of athletes from the Langley Curling Centre.

GALLERY: BC High School Track & Field championships underway in Langley

Action continues at McLeod Athletic Parkuntil Saturday afternoon

Save-On-Food golfers top half million for sick kids

Grocery staff, suppliers, and business partners hit the links Wednesday for children’s hospitals.

Rain or shine, Langley’s tbird is ready for all types of show jumping action

Thunderbird Show Park keeps upgrading to prepare for unpredictable West Coast weather.

Keeping horses safe and sound at tbird

Horse care is paramount at all points from stall to transportation and transportation to stall.

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

5 to start your day

Richmond man charged in concerning captive case, nearly $50,000 raised for Mission toddler and more

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in North Okanagan provincial park

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs

Most Read