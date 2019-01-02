5 sent to hospital, 33 displaced after fire above Kamloops nightclub

Four patients had smoke inhalation and another sustained burns

Smoke billowing out a third-storey window above the Duchess nightclub early Wednesday morning. (Nathan Richie/Kamloops This Week)

An early morning fire on Wednesday in an apartment unit above the Duchess nightclub sent five people to hospital and displaced another 33 residents.

The fire started in a suite on the top floor of the three-storey building and a few other rooms were heavily damaged as well, Kamloops Fire Rescue acting platoon captain Chris Burnham told Kamloops This Week.

Four patients had smoke inhalation and another sustained burns which are not believed to be serious, Burnham said.

The call came in at about 2:30 a.m. as a fire alarm that was upgraded to a room and contents fire, leading to six fire trucks responding to the call, Burnham said.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue five people from the windows of the building.

The hotel was evacuated and 33 residents were transported by bus to an emergency centre set up at the McArthur Island Sports Centre.

The cause of the fire is unknown and KFR’s investigation is ongoing. Residents will be allowed back into the hotel once it is deemed safe.

Investigators were still on scene Wednesday morning.

