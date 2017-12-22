5 to start your day

Noth Delta victim in fatal crash a father, Abbotsford resident shares Christmas tradition and more

North Delta man killed in car crash leaves behind wife and two young kids

Hockey-loving Raji Kaila, 37, was ‘an instant joy in the room for the family,’ according to loved ones. See more >

Maple Ridge opens extreme weather shelter, but nobody stays

The province announced funding for 25 extra beds at the former controversial RainCity temporary shelter earlier this week. See more >

The tiny town of Sparkyville pops up in 89-year-old’s living room

An 89-year-old Matsqui Prairie resident constructs an entire town on long tables in her home – a holiday tradition for 35 years. See more >

Mark Washington to return as the B.C. Lions defensive co-ordinator

Washington, also the Lions’ defensive backs coach, is entering his 11th season on the coaching staff. See more >

The defence rests Your Honour! 👨🏾‍⚖️#BCLions finalize defensive staff. Mark Washington (@coachdeucetrey) returns as DC & Randy Melvin re-joins the club as defensive line coach. Melvin served in same role in 2011 🏈 💪 MORE 📝 | https://t.co/TDPfWEfqdV pic.twitter.com/bZoAwhywBT — BC Lions (@BCLions) December 21, 2017

BC Ferries exploring options for better WI-FI

It could get a little easier to waste time on trips from the Lower Mainland to Vancouver Island, depending on the findings from a new study looking into the ‘sub-par Wi-Fi.’ See more >

