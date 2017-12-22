5 to start your day

Noth Delta victim in fatal crash a father, Abbotsford resident shares Christmas tradition and more

North Delta man killed in car crash leaves behind wife and two young kids

Hockey-loving Raji Kaila, 37, was ‘an instant joy in the room for the family,’ according to loved ones. See more >

Maple Ridge opens extreme weather shelter, but nobody stays

The province announced funding for 25 extra beds at the former controversial RainCity temporary shelter earlier this week. See more >

The tiny town of Sparkyville pops up in 89-year-old’s living room

An 89-year-old Matsqui Prairie resident constructs an entire town on long tables in her home – a holiday tradition for 35 years. See more >

Mark Washington to return as the B.C. Lions defensive co-ordinator

Washington, also the Lions’ defensive backs coach, is entering his 11th season on the coaching staff. See more >

BC Ferries exploring options for better WI-FI

It could get a little easier to waste time on trips from the Lower Mainland to Vancouver Island, depending on the findings from a new study looking into the ‘sub-par Wi-Fi.’ See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘There’s more than oil and gas:’ Wind blowing workers in new direction
Next story
Fernie celebrates new outdoor rink 2 months after fatal ammonia leak

Just Posted

LIVE VIDEO: Defect puts Langley shelter puppy’s life in limbo

Influx of puppies born in care came as a surprise for the team at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

VIDEO: Langley organizers roll out carpet for curling championships

Langley Curling Centre is hosting the 2017-18 BC Junior Curling Championships with finals Saturday.

Langley family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not long enough

Told he had two weeks to live, Langley man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

Langley student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Vancouver Whitecaps add former Toronto FC centre back Doneil Henry

The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the bulk of his time with West Ham

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read