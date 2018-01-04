5 to start your day

A Coquitlam car crash, possible shooting in Cloverdale and more

1. Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

RCMP say that although the investigation is ongoing, “early indications are that it’s driver error and that the fog may have played a role.” See more >

2. Thick fog blankets Metro Vancouver

A fog advisory was issued for Metro Vancouver early Thursday morning. See more >

Fog and Stratus continue to plague the Strait of Georgia and valleys of the Southern Interior. We expect the fog to dissipate beginning Thursday with the arrival of a trough. Full details on our daily blog: https://t.co/cJQWV7AZ7z #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/CSD8ZxGOlr — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 3, 2018

3. Possible shooting in Cloverdale

Police are investigating near 64 Avenue and 176 Street in Cloverdale this morning. See more >

4. Langley shelter still turning away homeless on cold nights

During the snowy weather and icy rain in late December, the issues have continued and seven people were turned away on one night, according to Tiffany Sawatzky, the residential services manager at the Gateway of Hope. See more >

5. Cop killed in Abbotsford honoured by police in England

Cont. John Davidson, the Abbotsford cop shot to death in November, was honoured by his former police department in England last week. See more >

On Friday we held a memorial for our former officer John Davidson, who was tragically killed while on duty in Canada. Read about it here: https://t.co/q0QY9rSU4Z pic.twitter.com/k26IFtmJZZ — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) January 3, 2018

