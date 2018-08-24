5 to start your day

Surrey politicians debate handgun bans, Ridge Meadows RCMP officer charged with sex crime and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland.

1. Ridge Meadows RCMP officer facing sex charge

Const. Gregory Scott Bakker, has been charged with one count of touching a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, and one count of breach of trust, after an investigation across the Lower Mainland. See more >

2. RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1

While police did not release information about the deceased person, the investigation is ongoing and police believe it is not a random act. See more >

3. WATCH: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

How well do you know your way around a naloxone kit? One of the hardest hit health authorities, Fraser Health, is hosting an overdose reversing bootcamp online. See more >

4. Handgun ban issue fires up Surrey candidates

Should Surrey move to ban handguns in order to curb gang crime? Some mayoral candidates think so. See more >

5. Abbotsford cops confirm 1st tickets issued over Gladys homeless camp

A short stretch of Gladys Avenue, outside the Salvation Army, has been home to campers for years, with a contentious history with the city that peaked in the summer of 2013 when city workers sprayed chicken manure on the camp. See more >

Most Read