5 to start your day

Marc Emery responds to sexual misconduct allegations, five people escape Surrey house fire and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. ‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery has denied all allegations that he had sex with anyone under the age of 18 and that he acted inappropriately toward a Toronto woman who has accused him of innaproriate behavior. See more >

2. Five people reportedly escape Surrey duplex fire

“Crews arrived to flames shooting from the home and a second alarm was called bringing a total of 20 firefighters to the scene,” said a Black Press Media freelancer on the scene. See more >

3. Vancouver chowdery caught up in ‘rat-in-soup’ scandal to close

A Vancouver restaurant accused of having a rat in its soup will shut its doors this Sunday. See more >

All the amazing memories of the last two years will be with us for a lifetime. The new friends we all made and community events we were able to partake in. Helping to provide hot meals to the individuals and groups in need of the DTES. Building a brand we all were and still are very proud to have created. Being able to provide jobs to an amazing group of humans who all became family and life long friends. It’s with heavy hearts that we regretfully inform all of our guests, friends and family members that this Sunday January 20th will be our last day in business. We truly can’t thank everyone enough for the love, support and well wishes we’ve received over the last two years and most recently over the last few weeks. Please come down and say hello in the next four days. We’d love to say our goodbyes or for some of you maybe a first hello. Life is a funny journey, it has all sorts of ups and downs. We know that with our heads held high and a can do attitude the next chapter will be an even better one. We will see you all real soon. You can truly accomplish anything with a little courage and support from your friends. ❤️ Sincerely, Team Chowdery 📸cred : @spoon_ubc

4. Manure company causing ‘toxic’ stink at Abbotsford school seeks permit

According to a November school board report, the stink spurred 15 WorkSafeBC claims. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

This week’s episode Kim XO will inspire you to to continue your gym routine with some new outfits for working out. See more >

