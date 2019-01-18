5 to start your day

Marc Emery responds to sexual misconduct allegations, five people escape Surrey house fire and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. ‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery has denied all allegations that he had sex with anyone under the age of 18 and that he acted inappropriately toward a Toronto woman who has accused him of innaproriate behavior. See more >

2. Five people reportedly escape Surrey duplex fire

“Crews arrived to flames shooting from the home and a second alarm was called bringing a total of 20 firefighters to the scene,” said a Black Press Media freelancer on the scene. See more >

3. Vancouver chowdery caught up in ‘rat-in-soup’ scandal to close

A Vancouver restaurant accused of having a rat in its soup will shut its doors this Sunday. See more >

4. Manure company causing ‘toxic’ stink at Abbotsford school seeks permit

According to a November school board report, the stink spurred 15 WorkSafeBC claims. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

This week’s episode Kim XO will inspire you to to continue your gym routine with some new outfits for working out. See more >

