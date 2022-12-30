Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

Cows on Indian Band broke through ice, approximately 22 died

Nearly two dozen cows have died after falling through the ice on Okanagan Lake.

Approximately 50 head of cattle wandered out onto thin ice Dec. 22, a witness told The Morning Star.

About half of them were able to get out from the north end of the lake, on the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB). But the others have since died.

“They are starting to bloat and rise to the surface,” the concerned resident said. “But nothing’s being done about them.”

The Morning Star has reached out to the OKIB for further information.

