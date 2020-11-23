Around 50 Township firefighters responded to a barn fire in Aldergrove Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

50 Langley firefighters battle ‘challenging’ weekend blaze

Cause of the fire is under investigation

It took around 50 firefighters to put out what crews called a challenging blaze in Aldergrove Sunday morning.

Township firefighters reported to a three-alarm two-storey barn fire yesterday morning in the 26100-block of 62 Ave., according to Andrew Hewitson, assistant fire chief.

“The call came to the dispatch centre at 10:38 [a.m.] with multiple reports of heavy black smoke and flames visible for several kilometers,” Hewitson said.

“[It was] a very challenging fire just based on the construction of the building,” he added. “Crews did an amazing job of gaining access and keeping the fire from spreading any further.”

There were no injuries reported as a result of the blaze; the cause it still under investigation.

“It was a large barn used for agricultural purposes,” Hewitson explained. “I believe they were growing oyster mushrooms.”

On Wednesday (Nov. 18), WorkSafe BC confirmed a prevention officer was looking into a rash of COVID-19 cases in the Langley Township department.

The firefighters union said, as of Wednesday (Nov. 18), 11 members had tested positive for COVID-19, and another 25 may have been exposed to the virus and are awaiting test results, or have been advised to self-isolate by Fraser Health.

But the staff shortage was not a cause of concern from battling Sunday’s blaze.

“We had three of our full-time apparatus on scene, and a number of paid-on-call apparatus, so a very well staffed and supported group,” Hewitson confirmed.

The owner of the property will determine with investigators on Monday the extent of the damage to the product and equipment caused by Sunday’s fire, Hewitson concluded.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
