The B.C. Lottery Corp. says a system error caused more than 500 scratch and win tickets to incorrectly display as non-winners on June 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

The B.C. Lottery Corp. says a system error caused more than 500 scratch and win tickets to incorrectly display as non-winners on June 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

503 winning scratch tickets missed in system error; B.C. lotto corp says check again

Players who bought $3 Roads to Riches tickets on June 6 can bring them back in

The B.C. Lottery Corp. said a system error caused 503 scratch tickets on Monday (June 6) to incorrectly display as “not a winner.”

Of the $3 Road to Riches tickets, the BCLC said about 83 per cent were for $3 and $15 prizes and another 15 per cent were for free play tickets. Seven tickets won $20, two tickets won $30, and one ticket won $100.

The BCLC apologized for the error and said players can re-check their tickets at a retail location, on their app, or by phone.

It said it became aware of the issue when a player contacted them about a ticket that had the winning numbers but when validated showed as “not a winner.” The BCLC said it suspended validations at the time, but has fixed the issue as of 5 a.m. June 7.

It says no other tickets were affected by the validation error, and it is reviewing what happened to ensure it doesn’t occur again in the future.

READ ALSO: WORLD OCEANS DAY: Canada’s first cigarette surfboard brings awareness to tobacco pollution

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaLottery

Previous story
Forecast centre says river in northeast B.C. could surge to flood conditions
Next story
Canada’s historic sites get Indigenous voices, stronger protection in new bill

Just Posted

Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the 21300-block of 24th Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
RCMP at scene of rural Langley shooting

Reader agitated to have dirt, leaves, gravel blown at her automobile, questioning who’s going to clean up the mess. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Ever heard of a broom?

Langley Ukulele Ensemble presents its spring production, “Music Through The Nations” on Friday, June 17, at Fort Langley Community Hall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local ukulele ensemble brings music from around world to Langley

Fraser Valley Bandits player Kadre Gray eluded Hamilton Honey Badgers rivals on Tuesday, June 7, during the Langley-based team’s first-ever School Day Game, with 3,900 students from 13 schools in four districts attending. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Students from 13 schools cheer on Fraser Valley Bandits at team’s first School Day Game