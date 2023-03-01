A jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Saanich North region. (Black Press Media file photo)

A jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Saanich North region. (Black Press Media file photo)

$55M winning lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island

First Lotto Max jackpot win of the year for a ticket purchased in B.C.

Someone is about to receive a big cheque.

A $55 million jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket for Tuesday’s draw was sold in the “Saanich North” region of Greater Victoria.

This marks the first Lotto Max jackpot win of the year for a ticket purchased in B.C. It was the only ticket in the Feb. 28 draw to match all seven winning numbers: 1, 3, 8, 24, 35, 42, and 43.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play, according to a release from BCLC. Winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prize.

Once a winner comes forward, their name and the specific retail location will be released.

BCLC has not responded to a request to clarify which municipality or municipalities “Saanich North” covers.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gambling

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coronavirus origins still a mystery 3 years into pandemic
Next story
Chilliwack drug overdose victim leaves grieving family behind

Just Posted

Lou Fasullo captured this shot of Fort Langley and beyond from the 150-foot perspective, after Sunday’s snowstorm. “I think we got over 35 cm of snow in the Fort,” said the avid community photographer. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Bird’s eye view of the white stuff

An architect’s rendering of the interior of salishan Place by the River shows the four house poles that will include backlit designs by local artists. (Township of Langley)
New museum calls for Indigenous artists for interior designs

‘We’ve got their back,’ said Andrea Petkau, integrated mission supervisor at the Willows Church and Family Life Centre in Langley City, which hosted a one-day BRAVE event of Feb. 25, to help fight human trafficking by working with vulnerable young women and girls. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Third year of BRAVE program event to help prevent human trafficking in Langley City

The first in-person Coldest Night Of The Year walk since 2020 drew 182 walkers, 22 teams and 28 volunteers in Langley on Saturday, Feb. 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Coldest Night fundraiser returns to in-person walk in Langley