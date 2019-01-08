(USGS)

6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Japan

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake caused moderately strong shaking in nearby areas

A strong earthquake hit near southern Japan on Tuesday, shaking buildings, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. No tsunami was expected.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck in the evening and had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3. It was centred 16 kilometres (10 miles) off the city of Nishinoomote on the island of Tanegashima in Kagoshima prefecture at a depth of 35 kilometres (22 miles), it said.

Japan is one of the most earthquake- and tsunami-prone areas in the world.

Kyushu was struck by a series of earthquake in 2016, which smashed homes, warped roads and damaged a castle in the area, leaving nine people dead and more than 800 injured. Thousands of people were evacuated.

In 2011, the northeastern area of Fukushima was hit by a quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, the worst nuclear disaster since Chornobyl.

Most Read