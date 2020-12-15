There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort photo)

There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort photo)

60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort amid social gathering concerns

Interior Health (IH) attributes most of the cases to shared housing, social gatherings

Sixty cases of COVID-19 have been identified in relation to a cluster at Big White Ski Resort.

In a statement Tuesday (Dec. 15) afternoon, Interior Health (IH) attributed most of the cases to shared housing and social gatherings. All those who tested positive are required to self-isolate, according to the health authority.

IH says these positive cases highlight the importance of limiting social activities and following COVID-19 protocols indoors.

Earlier today the Capital News reported that the ski resort was bracing for more COVID-19 cases, and called for RCMP support to help enforce provincial health guidelines.

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort braces for more COVID-19 cases, calls for RCMP enforcement

Those in the Big White community are being reminded to avoid social gatherings altogether, and only socialize with those in their immediate household bubbles.

That being said, IH says the risk is low for families and individuals visiting the resort, who stick to their immediate household bubble.

IH states it is confident with the safety plan in place by Big White Ski Resort.

“Outdoor activities at Big White are considered safe for anyone following public health direction such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and staying home when sick,” stated the health authority.

Testing, which has taken place Friday and Monday, is available locally and by appointment only.

Individuals can book a test online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form: https://interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php

Or, you can call the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747 for assistance.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan warns B.C. holiday partiers, protesters to sit tight, mask up

Just Posted

Karen Long gives Bonnie from the Aldergrove post office 360 Christmas cards from local students to Aldergrove Legion members over the age of 70. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Seniors and military not forgotten by Aldergrove students this Christmas

Hundreds of personalized letters have been sent to local care homes and military personnel overseas

Langley Community Chorus music director Anita Comba is leading the group online, preparing to release a Christmas video soon. (Screengrab)
Langley chorus goes virtual for Christmas

Local singers will share their holiday spirit online during December

Langley RCMP will be collecting donations for the local food bank at the Willoughby Town Centre parking lot (20678 Willoughby Town Centre Drive near the Royal Bank) on Saturday, Dec. 19 from noon till 4 p.m. (file)
Fill the police car, help the food bank at Langley event this Saturday, Dec. 19

RCMP will be collecting contributions from noon till 4 p.m. at Willoughby Town Centre

Townhouses for sale in the Willoughby neighbourhood of Langley on Dec. 2, 2020. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Houses selling fast in Langley in November

Real estate markets continued to see high sales and rising prices

The local school district issued a letter to families of R.E. Mountain Secondary on Monday evening about a COVID-19 exposure alert on campus. (Langley School District)
R.E. Mountain Secondary back on COVID-19 school exposure list

As of Tuesday there were four Langley schools exposure list

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort amid social gathering concerns

Interior Health (IH) attributes most of the cases to shared housing, social gatherings

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan warns B.C. holiday partiers, protesters to sit tight, mask up

COVID-19 fines will be levied, and collection will follow

Jennifer Charlesworth, British Columbia’s representative for children and youth, is seen in Victoria on December 10, 2018. In its latest report, Charlesworth’s office is once again calling on the province to improve its support system for youth transitioning out of government care after they turn 19 years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
B.C. must improve supports for youth ‘aging out’ of government care: watchdog report

About 850 young people transition out of care every year in B.C.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Second World War veteran David Thiessen of Abbotsford is one of 25 people at Tabor Home who have died of COVID-19 since an outbreak began there in early November.
War veteran in Abbotsford dies of COVID three weeks after 100th birthday

David Thiessen among 25 COVID-related deaths at Tabor Home

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey mayor ‘nullifying’ public’s voice by rejigging city committees, councillor charges

‘This is disgraceful,’ Brenda Locke says. ‘This is tragic for our city, I think’

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive early shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province’s economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

The B.C. government did start paying the COVID-19 top up to some employees in October

Most Read