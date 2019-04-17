The poll administered by Research Co. found 43 per cent of British Columbians acknowledged having consumed marijuana in Canada before it was legal. (Thought Catalog/Unsplash)

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

British Columbians are satisfied with how the province has managed its part in the legalization of cannabis in the six months since the laws changed, but feel it can go one step further with drug testing at work, according to a new poll.

The poll, administered by Vancouver-based Research Co., suggests most people in B.C. (79 per cent) were satisfied with the government’s decision to establish 19 years as the legal age to purchase, sell or consume marijuana and restrict smoking to areas where tobacco is allowed.

Sixty per cent of respondents said employers should now be able to administer drug testing to any employee. Residents over the age of 55 strongly supported this idea (68 per cent).

WorkSafeBC does not require testing for cannabis or other drugs, but says it may be part of an employer’s “impairment-management strategy.”

According to the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, employers in Canada cannot require drug testing for all employees, but some testing “in limited and specific circumstances” is allowed, such as for employees who operate heavy equipment.

Overall, 63 per cent of British Columbians agree that cannabis should be legal, with the biggest support in northern B.C. and on Vancouver Island, while 29 per cent said they disagree.

One in 20 people (six per cent) say they used cannabis in Canada only after it become legal.

READ MORE: Edibles legalization fraught with hurdles, lack of clarity, companies say


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Just Posted

Man sentenced to 5.5 years for 1999 rape at Abbotsford music festival

James Redden, formerly of Nanaimo, was charged in 2015 after cold case reopened

Langley’s Coleman not afraid of oil shutdown

As news of the UCP win in Alberta arrived, the longtime MLA wasn’t worried about a lack of oil

Township adopts $18 million policy to help revitalize Aldergrove’s downtown core

Woodward spearheaded the policy, which sends more Township amenity contribution funds to Aldergrove

VIDEO: fire forces evacuation of Langley apartment building

Damage to utility door at entrance to building parkade

Council ponders new funding policy to finish widening Langley’s 208th Street

The Township will look at a proposal to fund the project through regional development.

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

5 to start your day

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies, another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C. and more

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Most Read