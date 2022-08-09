On Aug. 6, 2022, BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack responded to a two-vehicle collision near Othello Road on the Coquihalla Highway involving a transport truck and a $600,000 McLaren sports car. (RCMP handout photo)

$600K McLaren damaged after truck driver fails to check mirrors on B.C. highway: police

A truck driver’s failure to check blind spots results in $100, 000 in damages to a McLaren sports car

A luxury sports car received $100,000 in damages while driving on the Coquihalla Highway near Othello Road this past weekend – due to a transport truck driver not checking their mirrors before changing lanes, police say.

The incident happened Saturday (Aug. 6), when investigators say the driver of a $600,000 McLaren sports car attempted to pass a slower moving transport truck after leaving one of the several construction zones in the area. That’s when another transport truck driver also tried to pass, colliding with the sports car.

According to BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack, the truck driver failed to notice the sports car in his mirrors while making a lane change, and was hit with a $109 fine, as well as three driving points for failing to yield to a passing vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident, police confirmed.

The mirrors on commercial vehicles are meant to alert drivers to vehicles traveling on either side of the truck-trailer combination, but there are blind spots that can catch drivers by surprise in some circumstances, said Const. Dave Vanderput.

There is no substitute for the visual blind spot check, and reliance on blind spot detection on many newer vehicles should be avoided.

On average, nearly 20 per cent of fatal crashes per year in B.C. involve large commercial trucks and vehicles. RCMP encourage drivers to remain vigilant and to pay attention to the road while driving.

