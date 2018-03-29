(BCLC/Facebook photo)

$7-million winning lotto ticket sold in Delta

Only one ticket in yesterday’s draw had all six numbers, meaning a big win for whoever has it.

Someone in Delta may be a whole lot richer after yesterday’s Lotto 649 draw.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation’s website, one ticket purchased in Delta for the March 28 draw had all six winning numbers, netting whoever owns it the entire $7-million jackpot.

The winning numbers are 11, 12, 19, 24, 28 and 46, and the bonus is 39. The odds of hitting all six numbers is approximately 1 in 13,983,816.

So check your tickets and let us know if you’re the lucky winner.

Correction: an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the winner’s share of the prize money. We regret the error.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A ticket sold in Delta is the sole winner of yesterday’s $7-million Lotto 649 draw. (lotto.bclc.com photo)

Previous story
UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley musician teaming up with country superstar

Langley’s Dallas Smith has teamed up with Terri Clark to release a new duet called One Drink Ago.

Walnut Grove mom pleads with TransLink to ban trucks on 216 Street

With kids carrying signs saying ‘Trucks and Schools Don’t Mix,’ parents ask for no trucks

Suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Summer road closure could cost Driediger Farms $500K

Rail crossing upgrades require closure of 72 Avenue during the Langley farm’s busiest season

Dragons set to tip-off in Langley

Minor league basketball team will play in Langley on TWU campus

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

$7-million winning lotto ticket sold in Delta

Only one ticket in yesterday’s draw had all six numbers, meaning a big win for whoever has it.

Cat Fanciers of B.C. host Lucky Cat Affair

International show March 31 and April 1 in Abbotsford

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Man who drove wrong way down Highway 99 dies

Vancouver man hit two cars in a fatal crash on Sunday

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP got a call from a local heli-skiing company about the slide

Double-decker bus project moves ahead for Metro Vancouver

TransLink marks successful pilot project, says 32 buses to arrive next year

Most Read