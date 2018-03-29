$7-million winning lotto ticket sold in Delta

Only one ticket in yesterday’s draw had all six numbers, meaning a big win for whoever has it.

Someone in Delta may be a whole lot richer after yesterday’s Lotto 649 draw.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation’s website, one ticket purchased in Delta for the March 28 draw had all six winning numbers, netting whoever owns it the entire $7-million jackpot.

The winning numbers are 11, 12, 19, 24, 28 and 46, and the bonus is 39. The odds of hitting all six numbers is approximately 1 in 13,983,816.

So check your tickets and let us know if you’re the lucky winner.

Correction: an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the winner’s share of the prize money. We regret the error.



