High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

High temperatures are expected to ease on Friday Aug. 19. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave

The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C

A strong ridge of high pressure has much of southern B.C. under a heat warning that is expected to last until Friday.

Daytimes highs ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s are expected.

Hot temperatures on Wednesday (Aug. 17) broke single-day heat records in seven areas across B.C. The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C, breaking the previous record of 37.8 C set in 1977.

B.C. single-day heat records set on Wednesday

• Comox– 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Courtenay – 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)

• Gibsons – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

• Lillooet – 38.2 C (previously 37.8 C set in 1977)

• Lytton – 42.2 C (previously 41.4 C set in 2018)

• Malahat – 31.4 C (tied previous record set in 2008)

• Pemberton – 37 C (previously 36.1 C set in 1977)

• Sechelt – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)

READ MORE: B.C. sets 8 more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Professional Employees Association issues strike notice, calls for inflation protection
Next story
Seven years have passed since B.C. teen’s murder, still no answers

Just Posted

Greater Vancouver Zoo online image of grey wolf. The zoo website reports they have nine adults and six cubs. (Greater Vancouver Zoo)
One wolf found dead, one missing after break in at zoo in Langley

Thunderbird Show Park is returning with its three-week Summer Fort Series. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
$100,000 on table in Langley for ATCO Cup Sunday

Coach Kamelia Fard, Olivia Zheng, Cole Puchalski and KimNik Karate Academy Head instructor Ali Najafi. Zheng and Puchalski, medalists at at the Canadian National Championships in St. John’s, have been named to Team Canada for the Pan Am games. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley karate competitors named to Pan Am team

Aldergrove’s Harnek Toor poses with the eight gold medals he won at the B.C. Masters Track and Field Championship in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove’s Harnek Toor, 76, wins eight gold medals at the B.C. Masters