People walk past patrons inside a restaurant and on an outdoor patio at English Bay, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People walk past patrons inside a restaurant and on an outdoor patio at English Bay, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

717 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as Delta strain continues to spread

Of the new cases, 376 are within the Interior Health region

B.C. officials say 717 more people have caught COVID-19, with case counts continuing to head in a concerning direction in the ongoing pandemic.

That brings the total number of active cases to 4,277, with 82 people in hospital and a further 39 in intensive care.

Since January 2020, there have been 155,079 test-positive cases in the province.

Of the new cases, 376 are within the Interior Health region, 140 within Fraser Health, 101 in Vancouver Coastal, 60 in Northern Health and 40 on Vancouver Island.

There have been no further deaths in the past 24 hours, keeping the province’s death toll to 1,779.

Meanwhile, 72 per cent of British Columbians older than 12 have been double-vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Eighty-two per cent have received their first dose only.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Mandatory COVID vaccines for passengers on planes, trains and cruise ships in Canada
Next story
Richter to carry Liberal banner for Langley-Aldergrove in next federal election

Just Posted

Aldergrove's "bee blader" Zach Choboter broke the world record of Longest Continuous Journey on Rollerblades. (Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Aldergrove man sets world record for longest continuous journey on rollerblades

Langley’s Rose Chen won the MJT Harry White Little Masters Girls 11-12 title at the 55th annual MJT Harry White Little Masters (file)
Langley’s Rose Chen wins girls 11-12 title at 55th annual MJT Harry White Little Masters in Delta

The City of Red Deer expects to embark on more road projects next summer after getting more money from government for infrastructure projects that will keep people employed. (Advocate file photo).
Road construction means single-lane traffic in Aldergrove

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival kicked off their virtual event in 2020 with a Mardi Gras parade. (Jeanette Martin/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley Jazz Festival will host Christmas big band concert and dance