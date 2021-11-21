$72K fine levied against operators of Langley worksite

There is various workplace safety information available on the WorkSafeBC website at worksafebc.com. (Screengrab)

WorkSafeBC issued a considerable fine against a roofing company working in Langley.

On Friday, the organization that is committed to creating a province free from workplace injury or illness, levied a $71,647.52 fine against MG Roofing and Siding Ltd.

It’s a company that WorkSafeBC reports as a “repeated high-risk” employer, said media relations manager Alexandra Skinner. Previous $5,000 penalties were levied for similar violations in July and August of 2015 in Vancouver and Coquitlam.

This latest penalty stems from an issue reported on Oct. 22 of this year, when the company was roofing a new house in Langley,

“WorkSafeBC inspected the site and observed three workers on the sloped roof,” Skinner explained.

“The lifeline and anchor configuration for the workers was not sufficient to provide adequate fall protection and no other system of fall protection was in place, exposing the workers to fall risks of up to 9.1 metres (30 feet),” she shared from the report.

WorkSafeBC also determined that the fall protection plan lacked key information, Skinner elaborated.

“The firm failed to ensure fall protection was used, a high-risk violation, and failed to ensure an adequate fall protection plan was in place as required. The firms also failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were all repeated violations,” she noted.

WorkSafeBC penalties can be viewed online.

