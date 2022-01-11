The rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the western and central Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and the Sunshine Coast. (Pixabay)

75 to 100 mm of rain to fall on Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Environment Canada warns

Heavy rains will start this afternoon and carry on until Wednesday afternoon

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to get 75 to 100 millimetres of rain in a day, Environment Canada says in a Jan. 11 rainfall warning.

A strong southwest flow developing today will create an atmospheric river embedded in numerous systems over the B.C.’s south coast. The heavy rains are expected to begin this afternoon as the first system arrives, and carry on until Wednesday afternoon.

The rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the western and central Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and the Sunshine Coast.

The warming temperatures will be melting the recent snowfall, which can cause high stream flows and localized flooding. The snow levels will rise 1,500 from metres today to 2,500 metres by Wednesday, says Environment Canada.

“Snowmelt over higher elevations as freezing levels climb will contribute to runoff which may result in high stream levels and localized flooding,” the warning says.

There is also a risk of flash floods and water pooling on roads, and Environment Canada advises people not to approach washouts near rivers, creeks or culverts.

