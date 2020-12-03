8 car collision involving semi-truck a reminder to keep distance, Langley RCMP say

Police were called to 6600-block of Glover Rd. Thursday morning

Langley RCMP were called to the 6600-block of Glover Rd. on Thursday, Dec. 2020 after an eight car collision. (file)

Langley RCMP are reminding drivers to maintain a safe distance while on the roads after an eight vehicle collision Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 6600-block of Glover Rd. at 7:10 a.m. after a car travelling northeast on the road didn’t see that a trailer attached to a semi-truck was still pulling out of a yard resulting in the collision, said Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with Langley RCMP.

“He was very lucky and only had minor injuries,” she said about the driver of the car.

As a result of the crash six other vehicles crash into the semi-car collision.

“It is a good opportunity to remind people to maintain a safe distance between vehicles,” Largy said.

The vehicles were towed and the area was cleared just before 8:20 a.m.

