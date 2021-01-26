Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures, alongside exposure events at Aldergrove Community Secondary and Betty Gilbert Middle schools. (Google Maps)

Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures, alongside exposure events at Aldergrove Community Secondary and Betty Gilbert Middle schools. (Google Maps)

8 Langley schools now on COVID exposure list, 3 added on Tuesday

Public Health has initiated contact tracing

Three more Langley schools have been added to Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Monday evening the Langley School District issued a letter announcing Aldergrove Community Secondary, Betty Gilbert Middle, and Brookswood Secondary schools had a person within each school community test positive for coronavirus.

READ MORE: Online fundraiser aims to create memorable grad year for Langley students

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es),” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

A COVID-positive individual was at Aldergrove Community Secondary (26850 29 Ave.) on Jan. 22; at Betty Gilbert Middle (26845 27 Ave.) on Jan. 11 and 12; and at Brookswood Secondary School (20902 37A Ave.) on Jan. 19, 20, and 21, according to Fraser Health.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing and should any individual require to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 they will be contacted directly.

The health team asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for signs of COVID-19.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” the health authority said.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of eight Langley schools on Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures.

For a complete list visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

Just Posted

Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures, alongside exposure events at Aldergrove Community Secondary and Betty Gilbert Middle schools. (Google Maps)
8 Langley schools now on COVID exposure list, 3 added on Tuesday

Public Health has initiated contact tracing

THROUGH YOUR LENS: Frosty came for a visit this past weekend to Sharon Vose’s South Langley home. Her grandchildren erected the snowman in her backyard. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Frosty returned for a short visit

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Langley RCMP say they arrested two suspected mail thieves Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media files)
Aldergrove mail thieves caught with letters scattered in Jeep

Both suspects were violating probation orders, police say

Sam Darkoh in his music video ‘Ruby Fever’ which was shot in Yarrow. (Sterling Gold Production)
VIDEO: Yarrow, Chilliwack backdrop for professionally shot music video of Aldergrove rapper

Lots of hospitality, kind people while filming Ruby Fever, says hip-hop artist Sam Darkoh

This suspect allegedly stole a charity donation jar from a Langley store in November. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley RCMP)
Thief snatches charity donation jar from Langley store

The suspect is one of several Langley Mounties are searching for linked to recent thefts

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
RCMP appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves girl, 17, in critical condition

The Metro Vancouver teenager was found unconscious and critically injured after being hit: police

The Brucejack mine is 65 km north of Stewart in northwestern B.C. (Pretivm Photo)
B.C. mine executives see bright gleam in post-COVID future

Low carbon drives demand for copper, steelmaking coal

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP
Canadians divided over Keystone pipeline, despite U.S. president’s permit pullback

Two-thirds of Canadians think Biden’s decision was a “bad thing” for Alberta

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
5 big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

Most Read