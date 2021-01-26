8 Langley schools now on COVID exposure list, 3 added on Tuesday

Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures, alongside exposure events at Aldergrove Community Secondary and Betty Gilbert Middle schools. (Google Maps)

Three more Langley schools have been added to Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Monday evening the Langley School District issued a letter announcing Aldergrove Community Secondary, Betty Gilbert Middle, and Brookswood Secondary schools had a person within each school community test positive for coronavirus.

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es),” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

A COVID-positive individual was at Aldergrove Community Secondary (26850 29 Ave.) on Jan. 22; at Betty Gilbert Middle (26845 27 Ave.) on Jan. 11 and 12; and at Brookswood Secondary School (20902 37A Ave.) on Jan. 19, 20, and 21, according to Fraser Health.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing and should any individual require to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 they will be contacted directly.

The health team asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for signs of COVID-19.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” the health authority said.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of eight Langley schools on Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures.

For a complete list visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

