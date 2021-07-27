A helicopter drops water on a fire at Gogo’s Christmas Tree Farm on Monday, July 26. (Photo courtesy Brian Irwin)

A helicopter drops water on a fire at Gogo’s Christmas Tree Farm on Monday, July 26. (Photo courtesy Brian Irwin)

800 Christmas trees burn in fire at Nanaimo tree farm

Firefighting crews, including helicopters, battle fire all night

About 800 trees burned up last night, but a Christmas tree farm owner is praising the work of firefighters.

Extension Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gogo’s Christmas Tree Farm south of Nanaimo in the late afternoon on Monday, July 26, and fought the fire all night along with other local crews and B.C. Wildfire Service.

Coastal Fire Centre fire information officer Matt Bell said the fire is “getting wrapped up” after it grew to about 0.6 hectares. He said B.C. Wildfire Service had two attack crews and two helicopters at the scene yesterday, and would have one crew there today.

Bell said the volunteer firefighters reponded quickly Monday and limited the spread of the fire, but requested the assistance of B.C. Wildfire Service because “it was sort of a situation where they just wanted to make sure it didn’t get beyond their resource capability.”

He said the cause of the fire will be up to local crews to determine.

“We think it was broken glass inside the forest, broken glass from God knows when, that’s what we assume,” said Mike Gogo, the farm owner.

He said people living close by alerted him to the fire, in the 1600 block of Nanaimo River Road, and he was able to get there quickly and meet firefighters to direct them to the location.

Gogo said the helicopters were able to make two-and-a-half-minute round trips to fill up with water at a nearby lake.

“It was really well done…” Gogo said of the firefighting efforts. “They are the unsung heroes. Those guys came out, obviously they missed their supper and some of them were there all night.”

He said he recently bought a used fire truck for both irrigation and fire protection, but said he opted to stay out of the way of firefighters.

The loss of the Christmas trees happens during a summer drought that Gogo said has probably caused him to lose about 10,000 seedlings.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s active wildfires fall to 250, evacuation orders up to 61


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021fire

Previous story
Dr. Bonnie Henry, health minister Adrian Dix host COVID-19 townhall for Langley residents
Next story
Two taken to hospital after collision involving stolen vehicle in Aldergrove

Just Posted

A local resident is concerned about a proposal to turn a rural area into a subdivision. (Langley Township website)
LETTER: Langley Township can’t see the forest for the trees that would be felled

“Thumbs up from Allison who is helping build #CommunityImmunity,” wrote Fraser Health while in Fort Langley on Monday, July 26, 2021. The health authority had parked their mobile vaccine bus in the neighbourhood to vaccinate walk-ins. (Fraser Health/Facebook)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, health minister Adrian Dix host COVID-19 townhall for Langley residents

Angelica Arbic is selling flowers in downtown Aldergrove on Fridays and Saturdays all summer. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Florist arranges stand in downtown Aldergrove

Happy Herd recently held a yoga session, where participants did their workout alongside some friendly turkeys, chickens, and pigs – including Lucy. (Shailee Shah/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Up for some unique yoga companions?