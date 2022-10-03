Grass fires in the median on Highway 1 in Abbotsford west of Chilliwack on Oct. 3, 2022. (Jackie Marshall photo)

9 grass fires along Highway 1 in medians between Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Smoke from median fires can be seen billowing into highway traffic in both directions

Multiple fires were burning Monday afternoon in the grass medians along Highway 1 in Abbotsford with smoke affecting traffic in both directions.

These highway median fires often cause reduced visibility due to the heavy smoke, and are often sparked by lit cigarettes.

Reader Jackie Marshall contacted to the Chilliwack Progress to say she counted about 9 median fires between the westbound and eastbound lanes near Abbotsford.

One person tweeted, “What’s going on?” saying they were “bush fires” on Highway 1 and that fire crews were spotted en route to the scene.

