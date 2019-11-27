Environment Canada advises people prepare for cooler weather. (Langley Advance Times files)

90 km/h wind gusts expected in Langley on Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for the area

A wind warning is in effect for Langley, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected on Wednesday, says the organization.

“Strong northeasterly outflow winds with gusts up to 90 km/h have also developed over the western and central Fraser Valley as well as the southeast sections of Metro Vancouver including Surrey and Langley,” according to the statement.

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C and a low a of 2 C in Langley on Wednesday. The community can expect a mix of sun and cloud during the day with a few clouds overnight.

READ MORE: Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

The strong outflow winds are expected to ease tonight.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” Environment Canada warns. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

Environment Canada is asking people to be prepared for cooler temperatures this week across coastal areas in the province.

Arctic air will reach the coast by this evening. Temperatures will dip below the freezing mark for most coastal communities. Blustery outflow winds with the arctic air will result in cold wind chill values.

People working and spending time outside are reminded to dress warm and travellers are asked to add winter emergency kits to their vehicles, including a blanket and extra clothes.

