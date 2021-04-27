900 attend first drop-in vaccination clinic in Langley

Fraser Health says more are planned for ‘high-transmission’ areas

Some of the 900 people who stood in line for the first drop-in vaccination clinic held by Fraser Health at the Langley Events centre on Sunday, April 25. (Langley Advance Times file)

Nine hundred people were administered the Pfizer vaccine for the COVID-19 virus during a drop-in clinic for residents of the South Langley Township area on Sunday, April 25.

Figures were released Tuesday, April 27 by the Fraser Health Authority (FHA).

Held at the Langley Events Centre from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the event, for people 40 and older, was the first drop-in vaccination clinic to be offered by the regional authority.

Residents had to provide their postal code to make sure they were in the South Langley area, defined by FHA as a “high transmission community.”

FHA senior communications consultant Megan White said more drop-in vaccine clinics are in the works.

“We will implement further drop-in opportunities where and when we can,” White told the Langley Advance Times.

Drop-ins were accommodated along with previously booked appointments at the LEC, White explained.

Sean and Charmaine Crocker were among the 900, making the trip after a friend texted them about the event.

“We packed everyone up and drove right over,” Sean related, as he and Charmaine along with Morgan, 6, and Myles, 9, waited in a line that stretched half-way around the Langley Events Centre at 7888 200th Street in the middle of the afternoon.

At that point, arrivals were being told to expect waits of half an hour or more.

One man emerged from the LEC to tell the Langley Advance Times he’d waited about 45 minutes.

“That includes getting the injection,” the man said.

Anyone who is 40 years of age and older and lives in high-transmission neighbourhoods are eligible to receive the vaccine now.

They must register first using the provincial registration and booking system.

After registering, they can expect to be contacted to book a vaccine appointment.

Find out if you live in a high-transmission neighbourhood by entering your postal code: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/neighbourhood#eligibility.