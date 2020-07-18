Crews replaced water, sanitary and storm water pipes in Langley City along 200 Street between Fraser Highway and 50 Avenue in 2015 (Langley Advance Times file)

A closer look sought for Langley City’s aging water pipes

Some sections are nearly 60 years old and their condition is unknown, council was told

About 26 kilometres of Langley City water pipe is “likely past or reaching the end of its useful life” but the exact condition of the nearly 60-year-old lines, such if they are leaking or the pipe walls have been eroded, is unknown.

That was the way a report to City council by Rick Bomhof, City director of engineering, parks and environment, summed up the situation.

Bomhof said some of the lines, running under the Fraser Highway one way, Glover Road, and Grade Crescent, were installed in 1961.

Currently, the City has “no condition data” for the old pipes, Bomhof explained.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Water main break shuts down Langley streets

Plans call for testing using acoustic sensors attached to fire hydrants and valves to send a signal through the watermain, “a non-invasive, non-intrusive and non-destructive method” that will detect pipe wall thickness and leaks, information that will determine structural integrity and remaining useful life.

Cost of the watermain condition assessment was initially budgeted at $75,000 to test three kilometres, or 12 per cent of the aging lines, but that has been placed on hold while the City applies for a Federation of Canadian Municipalities grant that would boost funding by $50,000 and double the amount tested.

“By doing a greater length of watermain assessment we also gain the efficiency of scale by not having to pay setup, mobilization and demobilization costs,” Bomhof elaborated.

Council approved the grant application at the Monday, July 13 regular meeting.

READ ALSO: Time to flush

A 2019 report said the City of Langley distributes water to businesses, institutions and approximately 27,000 residents through 100 km of water mains.

There are 560 fire hydrants in the City.

The total water consumption for 2019 in the City was 3,401,208 cubic meters, slightly down from 3,719,210 cubic meters in 2018 and 3,713,618 cubic meters in 2017.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

infrastructureLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Strong season but no market for B.C.’s spot prawn fishers
Next story
VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net in Abbotsford

Just Posted

VIDEO: Emotional reunion after firefighters rescue dog from Langley City condo fire

Hours-long fire guts Langley City condo building, displaces tenant Michelle Buchan Friday night

VIDEO: Fire guts Langley City apartment building

Residents fled flames just before 6 p.m.

LETTER: TransLink still obsessed with extending SkyTrain to Langley and beyond

One writer questions why transit authority’s holds steadfast a LRT system to link to the Valley

A closer look sought for Langley City’s aging water pipes

Some sections are nearly 60 years old and their condition is unknown, council was told

Langley school district ordered to pay after gate strikes truck

A woman won a small claims case over the damage to her pickup

28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net in Abbotsford

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Mill Lake

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts turns digital for fifth anniversary

The festival celebrates South Asian artists and performers

Man, who posed as modelling agent, charged with sexual assault: RCMP

Police say Kashif Ramzan, 40, allegedly operated three agencies

Strong season but no market for B.C.’s spot prawn fishers

Sector hopefull low prices will catch the eye of local prawn lovers

Northern B.C. woman finds apple with split personality

The Pink Lady apple is perfectly half red, half yellow as if painted

Most Read