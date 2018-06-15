A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

It’s that time of year, when area wildlife can be seen tending to their young.

This week, a black bear and her four cubs were seen snacking on some fresh dandelions.

Sgt. Jeff Tyre said it is uncommon for a bear to have so many cubs, attributing the feat to the bear having access to a good food source.

Typically bears will have two cubs.

While it is always a treat to observe such things, the BC Conservation Service (COS) is reminding the public that if you see wildlife alone in the wild, such as deer, you should leave them there.

Earlier this week a man from Vernon was charged after he was seen carrying a fawn around with him. The COS and RCMP responded and removed the fawn after receiving several complaints from the community.

“In their first week or so of their lives all they do is hide while mom goes and feeds,” said Conservation Officer Tanner Beck of fawns.

“If people pick them up and interact and bond with them they start to bond with people.”

Residents in Williams Lake have also shared words of caution on social media after witnessing aggressive deer with new fawns.

Some residents are also reporting they are noticing more bears than usual this year, however, Tyre confirmed this week that bears numbers in the region are “status quo.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts
Next story
Dog attacked by otters at B.C. beach

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

UPDATED: Christian university loses law school case in Supreme Court

The court found that Langley’s TWU would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

Schedule unveiled – Langley soccer team begins season with road trip

Trinity Western University Spartans men’s soccer team plays seven of first eight games on the road.

Lower Mainland’s best swimmers hit the water in Langley this weekend

Organizers anticipate more than 300 swimmers are signed up for a two-day meet in Walnut Grove.

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Police probe suspicious death of woman after body found in Powell River

RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody

Most Read